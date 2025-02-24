HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports fell 17 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2025 to 677 million U.S. Dollars as durian exports plummeted amid stricter safety regulations in several markets, local media reported on Monday.

The new requirements had caused many businesses to halt durian exports as they prepare the necessary documentation, the VnExpress newspaper quoted Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, as saying.

According to the association, as of mid-February, only 3,500 tons of durian were exported, an 80 percent drop from a year earlier.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has introduced stricter quality control measures for durian growers and stepped up efforts to monitor, warn and punish violators.