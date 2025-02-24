Open Menu

Vietnam's Fruit, Vegetable Exports Fall 17 Pct In First Two Months Of 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Vietnam's fruit, vegetable exports fall 17 pct in first two months of 2025

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports fell 17 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2025 to 677 million U.S. Dollars as durian exports plummeted amid stricter safety regulations in several markets, local media reported on Monday.

The new requirements had caused many businesses to halt durian exports as they prepare the necessary documentation, the VnExpress newspaper quoted Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, as saying.

According to the association, as of mid-February, only 3,500 tons of durian were exported, an 80 percent drop from a year earlier.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has introduced stricter quality control measures for durian growers and stepped up efforts to monitor, warn and punish violators.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

15 minutes ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

19 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

26 minutes ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

30 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

30 minutes ago
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

1 hour ago
 FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

3 hours ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business