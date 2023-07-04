Open Menu

Vietnam's Fruit, Vegetable Exports Hit Record High In 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:Exports of fruit and vegetables in Vietnam hit a record high of 2.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first six months of 2023, mainly thanks to the high demand from China, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The export revenue jumped 64.

2 percent from the same period last year, equivalent to the figure of the entire 2022, local newspaper Tuoi Tre reported on Tuesday.

With an abundant supply, in the second half of 2023, fruit and vegetable exports will be very positive if they meet the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) requirements of the Chinese market.

In addition to the Chinese market, exports of vegetables and fruits to other markets also grew positively, including countries such as South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

