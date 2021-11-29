HANOI, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Vietnam's national index of industrial production, which reflects the development of the whole industrial sector, advanced 3.6 percent year on year between January and November, higher than the 3-percent rise posted in the same period last year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the rise, went up 4.8 percent, contributing 4.2 percentage points to the overall growth. The mining sector declined 6 percent, reducing the rise by 1 percentage point, said the office.

During the 11-month period, industrial products witnessing the largest output increase included rolled steel, phone accessories, and petroleum and oil.

In November alone, the industrial production index rose 5.5 percent against October and 5.6 percent year on year. The index has recovered upward momentum since October after the Vietnamese government shifted its focus to flexibly adapting to COVID-19 and resumed several economic activities.

As of Nov. 1, the total number of employees in the industrial sector fell by 2.6 percent year on year, said the office.