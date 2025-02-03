Open Menu

Vietnam's Industrial Real Estate Sector To See Robust Growth In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Vietnam's industrial real estate sector is expected to experience robust growth in 2025, driven by domestic economic growth factors such as foreign direct investment (FDI), infrastructure development, and an improved investment environment, Vietnam news Agency reported on Monday, citing experts.

Continued FDI inflows into Vietnam are expected to further fuel the growth of the industrial real estate sector. This growth is not only anticipated in major industrial hubs like Binh Duong and Bac Ninh, but also in secondary markets such as Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, and Binh Phuoc, said the report.

Thomas Rooney, senior manager of industrial services at Savills Hanoi, said Vietnam is increasingly becoming a strategic destination for major tech corporations due to its advantageous geographical location within the global supply chain.

The surge in investment in high-tech projects and research and development centers is driving demand for infrastructure and factory space, further fueling the growth of the industrial real estate market, he said.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the country's industrial real estate market showed signs of improvement in 2024.

Nguyen Thi Ha, deputy director of the Institute of Economics and Finance at the academy of Finance, said the industrial sector saw better absorption, particularly in key areas like Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Bac Ninh.

