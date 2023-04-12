HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Insurance companies in Vietnam have been required to tighten the supervision of insurance agencies and sales amid negative feedback from the public over poor transparency of insurance products, local media reported on Wednesday.

The country's Insurance Supervisory Authority demanded insurance agencies immediately take measures to provide clients with complete and accurate information and review the quality of their agents' consultation and sales techniques, the local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

The authority stressed that agents' violations would be dealt with, and their agencies would bear part of the responsibility.

The finance ministry proposed agencies review and improve customer service quality, business operations, internal regulations, and risk management to ensure they are all in compliance with current regulations.

In an earlier development, a Vietnamese actress live-streamed her grievances over policies of the insurance she bought for her family with clauses that she had not been aware of.

As of Dec. 12, 2022, the total assets of insurance companies in Vietnam grew by 14.51 percent against the beginning of the year to 811.31 trillion Vietnamese dongs (34.4 billion U.S. Dollars), while equity reached 162.81 trillion Vietnamese dongs (6.9 billion dollars), up 3.83 percent.