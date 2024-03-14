Vietnam's Insurance Premium Revenue Reaches 1.4 Bln USD In First 2 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's total insurance premium revenue in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at 33.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up 1.6 percent year on year, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance.
Insurance enterprises reinjected investment worth 780.7 trillion dong (31.6 billion dollars), up 12.7 percent in the cited period, said the report.
The collective assets of those enterprises were reported at 934.8 trillion dong (37.8 billion dollars), up 11 percent year-on-year.
According to the report, the figures indicated a rebound in insurance operations in the Southeast Asian country, notably amid poor results in 2023 with total revenue from insurance premiums down 8 percent from 2022.
Vietnam's insurance market has 82 businesses, including 31 non-life insurance companies, one branch of a foreign non-life insurance companies, 19 foreign life insurance firms, two reinsurance enterprises and 29 insurance brokerage companies, according to the Insurance Association of Vietnam.
