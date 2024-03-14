Open Menu

Vietnam's Insurance Premium Revenue Reaches 1.4 Bln USD In First 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's total insurance premium revenue in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at 33.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up 1.6 percent year on year, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Insurance enterprises reinjected investment worth 780.7 trillion dong (31.6 billion dollars), up 12.7 percent in the cited period, said the report.

The collective assets of those enterprises were reported at 934.8 trillion dong (37.8 billion dollars), up 11 percent year-on-year.

According to the report, the figures indicated a rebound in insurance operations in the Southeast Asian country, notably amid poor results in 2023 with total revenue from insurance premiums down 8 percent from 2022.

Vietnam's insurance market has 82 businesses, including 31 non-life insurance companies, one branch of a foreign non-life insurance companies, 19 foreign life insurance firms, two reinsurance enterprises and 29 insurance brokerage companies, according to the Insurance Association of Vietnam.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Vietnam Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

11 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

11 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

11 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

12 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business