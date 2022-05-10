UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Plastic Imports Up Slightly In Jan.-April

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam imported more than 2.5 million tons of plastic worth over 4.5 billion U.S. Dollars in the first four months of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 2 percent in volume and 14.6 percent in value, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Tuesday.

Between January and April, the country spent nearly 2.7 billion U.S. dollars importing plastic products, up 26.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

In 2021, Vietnam imported over 6.9 million tons of plastic totaling more than 11.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 4.7 percent and 38.2 percent respectively from the previous year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

