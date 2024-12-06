(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Vietnam's real estate prices rose by 59 percent over the past five years, higher than the rate in many developed countries, according to a report of Global Property Guide cited by Vietnam news on Friday.

Nguyen Quoc Anh, deputy general director of real estate trading website batdongsan.com.

vn, said that real estate was considered the best-performing investment channel in Vietnam over the past decade. The country's apartment returns reached 197 percent while land plot profits yielded 137 percent in the last quarter of 2024 compared to those in the first quarter of 2015.

He said economic growth, governance and social demand were the three main factors influencing real estate prices in Vietnam.

Vietnam is among the countries with the highest homeownership rate in the world at 90 percent, he said.