Vietnam's Seafood Export Turnover To Reach 10 Bln USD In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Vietnam's seafood export turnover to reach 10 bln USD in 2024

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's seafood exports in the first half of 2024 will recover slightly compared to last year's low base with export revenue for the whole year expected to reach 9.5 billion to 10 billion U.S. dollars, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

The association forecasts that the country's seafood exports will gradually recover in 2024 and become more positive in the second half of the year.

The shrimp industry aims to achieve the export target of 4 billion dollars, pangasius at about 1.

9 billion dollars, and the remaining seafood products are forecast to earn about 3.6 billion to 3.8 billion dollars.

According to the association, demand for seafood tends to recover, but customers still focus on products in the lower price segment such as canned fish, raw fish for processing canned fish, dried fish and dried shrimp.

Vietnam exported seafood worth 9.2 billion Dollars in 2023, including 3.5 billion dollars from shrimp, about 1.9 billion dollars from pangasius and 900 million dollars from tuna.

More Stories From Business