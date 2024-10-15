Vietnam's Shrimp Exports Earn 2.8 Bln USD In 9 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Vietnam's shrimp exports brought home nearly 2.8 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of this year, the highest among aquatic products, Vietnam news Agency cited the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers on Tuesday.
The reported figure surged by 10.5 percent year on year, said the association.
Overseas shipments of processed white-leg shrimp grew by nearly 10 percent while frozen white-leg shrimp rose 4.5 percent during the cited period.
The U.S., the EU, China and China's Hong Kong were the largest shrimp import markets of Vietnam with turnover of 516 million dollars, 337 million dollars and 529 million, respectively, in nine months.
The association forecast that Vietnam will rake in nearly 4 billion dollars from shrimp exports this year.
