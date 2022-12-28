UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Stock Market Capitalization Reaches 62.2 Pct Of GDP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 08:21 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The capitalization of Vietnam's stock market has reached nearly 5.3 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (223 billion U.S. Dollars) so far this year, down 32 percent against the same period last year, according to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam on Wednesday.

The capitalization in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) is equivalent to 62.2 percent of Vietnam's GDP, Vietnam news Agency cited the commission which announced the statistics at a conference on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi, the derivatives market continued to be an attractive investment channel for the public to invest in and help investors diversify investment cash flows in 2022.

