UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vilnius Invites Minsk To Discuss Possible Oil, Alternative Gas Supplies- Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Vilnius Invites Minsk to Discuss Possible Oil, Alternative Gas Supplies- Foreign Ministry

Lithuania and Belarus may discuss the issue of regular oil supplies and the technical capabilities of alternative gas supplies, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Lithuania and Belarus may discuss the issue of regular oil supplies and the technical capabilities of alternative gas supplies, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday.

"We may discuss the possibility of regular [oil] deliveries in the future. We may also discuss the technical possibilities of alternative gas supplies," Linkevicius said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vladimir Putin Belarus Lithuania May Gas

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

6 minutes ago

Parties of 5+5 Libyan Committee Holding Separate S ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin to Meet With Lukashenko on ..

1 minute ago

Libya rivals agree to turn truce into lasting ceas ..

1 minute ago

Greek Police Detain 40 Illegal Migrants at Riots o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.