Vilnius Invites Minsk to Discuss Possible Oil, Alternative Gas Supplies- Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Lithuania and Belarus may discuss the issue of regular oil supplies and the technical capabilities of alternative gas supplies, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday.

"We may discuss the possibility of regular [oil] deliveries in the future. We may also discuss the technical possibilities of alternative gas supplies," Linkevicius said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.