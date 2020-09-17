UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Atlantic To Start Direct Flights From Lahore To London

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahore to London

British Airline’s commercial manager says that it is really exciting for them to start their operation from Pakistan, vowing to provide the best flight services to the passengers travelling from Islamabad and Lahore to British destinations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) British airline Virgin Atlantic announced the schedule of flights from Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK) from December this year, the latest reports said on Thursday.

Virgin Atlantic Commercial Manager announced the decision, saying that it was really excited for them to start their operation from Pakistan.

“We’ll provide one of the best flight services to the passengers travelling from Islamabad and Lahore to the British destinations,” said the manager.

The airline will fly direct from Lahore and Islamabad airports to Heathrow Airport in London besides operating another flight for Manchester from Islamabad.

Four weekly flights will be operated from Islamabad International Airport for Manchester from December 11.

Similarly, four weekly flights from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will be operated for Heathrow Airport in London from December 14.

It may be mentioned here that on August 27, Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad London Manchester United Kingdom May August December 2020 From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

24 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

43 minutes ago

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arre ..

29 seconds ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

30 seconds ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

32 seconds ago

BioNTech buys German site to ramp up Covid-19 vacc ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.