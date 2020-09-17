Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahore to London

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) British airline Virgin Atlantic announced the schedule of flights from Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK) from December this year, the latest reports said on Thursday.

Virgin Atlantic Commercial Manager announced the decision, saying that it was really excited for them to start their operation from Pakistan.

“We’ll provide one of the best flight services to the passengers travelling from Islamabad and Lahore to the British destinations,” said the manager.

The airline will fly direct from Lahore and Islamabad airports to Heathrow Airport in London besides operating another flight for Manchester from Islamabad.

Four weekly flights will be operated from Islamabad International Airport for Manchester from December 11.

Similarly, four weekly flights from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will be operated for Heathrow Airport in London from December 14.

It may be mentioned here that on August 27, Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.