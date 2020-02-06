UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights To Hong Kong Amid Protests, Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong Amid Protests, Coronavirus Outbreak

Virgin Australia on Thursday announced it was suspending all flights to Hong Kong amid the ongoing protests in the Chinese autonomous region and the new coronavirus outbreak in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Virgin Australia on Thursday announced it was suspending all flights to Hong Kong amid the ongoing protests in the Chinese autonomous region and the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

"Virgin Australia has today announced it will withdraw its services between Australia and Hong Kong following a comprehensive review of the route. The Hong Kong market has remained challenging for the airline and demand has continued to decline following ongoing civil unrest. These factors, combined with growing uncertainty around the recent coronavirus outbreak, have led to the decision to cease operating services," the press release read.

According to the statement, the airline is suspending its Melbourne-Hong Kong services from February 11. Sydney-Hong Kong flights will be suspended starting from March 2.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The epidemic has already left over 28,000 people infected and over 560 dead, the vast majority of them in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Australia China Wuhan Hong Kong February March December Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

18 seconds ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

21 seconds ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

23 seconds ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands people flocked in martyr's funerals in I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.