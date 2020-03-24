Virginia to Keep Schools Closed Through Academic Year, Some Businesses to Shut - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US state of Virginia has extended closure of all schools at least through the end of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Monday.

"Today I am directing all schools in Virginia to remain closed at least through the end of this academic year," Northam said during a press briefing.

The governor also directed the closure of non-essential businesses, such as theaters, sports clubs and other venues, for at least 30 days.

As of Monday afternoon, Virginia has 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.