- Home
- Business
- Virginia to Keep Schools Closed Through Academic Year, Some Businesses to Shut - Governor
Virginia To Keep Schools Closed Through Academic Year, Some Businesses To Shut - Governor
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US state of Virginia has extended closure of all schools at least through the end of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Monday.
"Today I am directing all schools in Virginia to remain closed at least through the end of this academic year," Northam said during a press briefing.
The governor also directed the closure of non-essential businesses, such as theaters, sports clubs and other venues, for at least 30 days.
As of Monday afternoon, Virginia has 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.