Virtual B2B meetings, webinars must be arranged to enhance exports: Ahmad Farooq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Denmark Ahmad Farooq on Tuesday said that Pakistani embassy in Denmark was making serious efforts to enhance exports and in this connection virtual B2B meetings and webinars were being arranged.

Addressing a Zoom Conference with FCCI, he said, "Denmark is not a big market like Germany and Italy but it is not too small to be ignored". He said that Pakistani exports to Denmark were 208 million Dollars out of which 90% share went to the textile sector. "If the textile sector is bifurcated, Pakistan will be among top ten countries in woven items while in knitwear we are ranked 15/16." Ahmad Farooq said that Pakistani exports were picking up and in May the exports were one million which jumped to 6 million Dollar in June this year.

He requested President FCCI to identify coronavirus related challenges so that it could be resolved on top priority basis. He said that in current situation direct meetings or delegations were not possible, however, one could arrange virtual B2B meetings or webinars.

He further said that the EU had finalized a list of countries that successfully controlled coronavirus spread and allowed those countries to start exports with EU countries.

He added that Denmark had also allowed trade with 6 selected countries.

Ahmad Farooq said that organic products were popular in Denmark, and Pakistan should get due share from this sector.

He said that he could arrange a separate meeting with Pakistani exporters dealing in organic products.

He also gave a presentation on export potential of Denmark and informed that he would arrange another zoom meeting with Pakistani exporters and share latest statistics and export trends.

Earlier, President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and told that he was engaged in valuable services to strengthen Pakistani economy by enhancing its exports.

He said that he would invite serious and sector-specific exporters for next zoom meeting which was expected to be held on 10/11th August.

The meeting was also attended by Mian Muhammad Latif, Mushtaq Ali Cheema, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Malik Rizwan, Rana Saeed Iqbal and Kashif Zia.