Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As Major Money Laundering Concern - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The United States has identified virtual Currency exchange Bitzlato as a 'Primary money laundering concern' in connection with Russian illicit finance, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an order identifying the virtual currency exchange Bitzlato Limited (Bitzlato) as a 'primary money laundering concern' in connection with Russian illicit finance pursuant to section 9714(a) of the Combatting Russian Money Laundering Act, as amended," the statement said.�