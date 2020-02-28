UrduPoint.com
'Virtual Reverse' Gas Deliveries From Slovakia To Ukraine To Start Sunday- Slovak Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

'Virtual Reverse' Gas Deliveries From Slovakia to Ukraine to Start Sunday- Slovak Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Gas deliveries from Slovakia to Ukraine through the so-called virtual reverse will start on Sunday, Slovak gas transmission system operator Eustream said.

"LLC "Gas TSO [transmission system operator] of Ukraine" and Eustream a.s.

is launching virtual reverse flow on IP Velke Kapusany / Uzhgorod starting from 1st of March 2020," Eustream said in a press release.

A total of 10 million cubic meters of gas will be delivered daily. Eustream added that the parties could agree "to increase the level of virtual reverse flow capacities in case of firm market interest."

