Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Crisis spending measures to confront the coronavirus pandemic are costly but worth the risk if they avoid even worse economic damage, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

As the shutdowns drag on, it could cause "lasting damage" to the US economy and more policies may be needed to deal with that risk, including spending beyond the nearly $3 trillion already approved by Congress, he warned.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending." The US central bank has also rushed out a host of measures to lend to companies of all sizes, pumping liquidity into the financial system and easing regulations so banks can lend.

Powell said even more steps may be required and the Fed "will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way." However, he cautioned that the Fed only "has lending powers, not spending powers," once again hinting that Congress should not be reluctant to find more ways to shore up the economy against the longer-term issues raised by the widespread shutdowns.

Amid the uncertainty about how long the shutdowns will last and when confidence will be restored, many companies and small businesses may not survive, and the pain has hit lower income households the hardest, with almost half of those making less than $40,000 a year losing a job in recent weeks.

"The coronavirus has left a devastating human and economic toll in its wake," he said, warning that a deep, long recession "can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy."