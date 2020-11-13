UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Fears In Backseat As Wall Street Climbs At Open

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:08 PM

Virus fears in backseat as Wall Street climbs at open

Despite rising coronavirus cases across the nation, US traders appeared to get a second wind on Friday, with Wall Street stocks climbing in opening trading

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite rising coronavirus cases across the nation, US traders appeared to get a second wind on Friday, with Wall Street stocks climbing in opening trading.

About 20 minutes after the open, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 29,332.96, regaining much of the ground lost in the prior session.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to 3,565.32 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 11,796.96.

Investors have swung between optimism and pessimism this week, first buoyed by Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement Monday of promising results on a Covid-19 vaccine which would allow economic activity to return to normal.

But that upbeat sentiment was dampened by worrying news about the spike in cases and hospitalizations that are nearing levels seen in the worst days of the pandemic.

"Presumably, vaccine/growth optimism is taking precedent over another record day for new coronavirus cases in the US," Briefing.com said in an analysis.

Walt Disney was up 1.7 percent after reporting its recently launched streaming television service Disney+ had hit 73 million subscribers, despite the company losing $710 million in the latest quarter.

And stocks that would benefit from a resumption of normal trade and travel patterns once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widespread also resumed their upward climb.

Cruise line Carnival Corp rose 1.9 percent, United Airlines 2.8 percent and Boeing 2.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Stocks TV From Dow Jones Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Authorities Did Not Want Oppositio ..

11 seconds ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes Seerat un ..

14 seconds ago

Anti-Polio campaign targets over 0.28 mln children ..

15 seconds ago

Two officials of CLRC held for illegal transfer of ..

18 seconds ago

Israel Signs Contract With Pfizer to Procure 8Mln ..

3 minutes ago

SACM for implementing coronavirus SOPs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.