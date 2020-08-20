UrduPoint.com
Virus Hit Economy Reviving Fast Under PM Leadership: Economist

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :An economist said on Thursday that there is a lot of improvement in the overall performance of the government.

Talking in a Radio program, Pakistan economist said the post covid-19 scenario is good and the world has acknowledged Pakistan's success in combating covid-19 pandemic.

Economist Mirza Ikhtyar Baig said that the Government has taken the right decision at the right time adding, Ehsaas program has been a great help to the poorest segments of the country during the Corona outbreak.

At the other hands, the construction package announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan proved to be highly beneficial for revival of the economic activities, he added.

Meanwhile the construction sector will boost the economy and generate more job opportunities for the youth.

There are 40 different industries linked with the building industry, he added.

He said Pakistan is an agriculturist country, while made in Pakistan initiative will project a good name for Pakistan at the international front.

Pakistan is already exporting world famous textile brands, rice and soccer footballs. We have also started manufacturing imports substitutes locally to save millions of Dollars.

