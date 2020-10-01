Virus-hit Rolls-Royce launches 5.0-bn plan to boost finances

British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce, facing plunging demand as coronavirus sparks an air transport crisis, launched plans Thursday to boost its finances by 5.0 billion ($6.4 billion, 5.5 billion euros)

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce, facing plunging demand as coronavirus sparks an air transport crisis, launched plans Thursday to boost its finances by 5.0 billion ($6.4 billion, 5.5 billion Euros).

Rolls-Royce said in a statement that the package would comprise �2.0-billion share rights issue, a bond offering of at least �1.0 billion, a new �1.0-billion loan facility, plus support from UK Export Finance for an extension of an existing loan guarantee of up to �1.0 billion.