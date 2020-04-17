UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Lockdowns Send European Car Sales Down 55%

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Virus lockdowns send European car sales down 55%

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :European automobile sales fell by 55 percent last month due to the coronavirus outbreak as lockdown measures went into effect in most nations, the industry's trade association said Friday.

New car registrations -- a proxy for sales -- slumped to 567,308 vehicles last month, compared to over 1.2 million during the same month last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

"All 27 EU markets contracted in March, but Italy took the biggest hit, with registrations falling by 85.4 percent to 28,326 new cars," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

France was also particularly hard hit with a 72.2 percent drop, as was Spain where sales tumbled 69.3 percent.

In Germany, where restrictions have been less onerous, sales fell by 37.7 percent.

For the first three months of the year, sales were down by 25.6 percent to 2.48 million vehicles.

All carmakers suffered, but Fiat Chrysler saw the worst drop, at 76.6 percent, as it is heavily dependent upon Fiat's home market of Italy.

VW Group remained the top selling automaker in Europe, and even saw its market share increase to 26.6 percent in the first quarter of the year with just over 660,000 sales.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Car Germany Same Spain Italy March Market All Industry Share Top Fiat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

10 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.