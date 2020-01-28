UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Outbreak Adds New Worry To Federal Reserve Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:53 PM

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve meeting

The US central bank opened its first policy meeting of 2020 on Tuesday amid growing concerns about a virus outbreak that could slow Chinese growth

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):The US central bank opened its first policy meeting of 2020 on Tuesday amid growing concerns about a virus outbreak that could slow Chinese growth.

The Federal Reserve is expected to make no change in the key interest rate used for American credit cards, mortgages and savings accounts, with officials having made clear it will take a big change to the outlook to prompt another move.

But the spreading coronavirus, with its rising death toll and impact on travel and business, has reignited fears that had begun to recede.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus comes at a fragile time for the global economy, just as markets were convinced that a global upturn was taking hold," Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics, told AFP.

She, along with other economists, expects Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to mention the virus and say central bankers are keeping a watch for economic impact in his press conference following the policy decision Wednesday.

The Fed cut the benchmark interest rate three times last year after President Donald Trump's multi-pronged trade war disrupted the global economy and contributed to a recession in US manufacturing, creating ripples through the US and global economies.

The frayed nerves on both sides of the Pacific had begun to ease after Trump last month called a truce with China -- although most of the punitive tariffs remain in place -- and trade relations within North America have been resolved following the signing of a new continental pact.

But with the rapid spread of the respiratory illness, which has sickened thousands and killed over 100 people in China along with shutting down travel, auto plants and a Disney theme park, the Chinese economy could take a hit with aftershocks that spread to global markets.

The SARS outbreak in China in 2003 only temporarily curtailed growth and investment, but that was at a time when the economy was booming.

Now the global economy is struggling with depressed trade, Brexit and overall doldrums, which means any new danger on the horizon will make policymakers snap to attention.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has made clear in its recent statements that it will keep watch on "global developments" And the media coverage ensures Powell will be asked for his assessment of the risk to the economic forecast, after signaling that the central bank is only likely to move if there is a "material" change to the outlook.

Economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton told AFP the Fed "has to acknowledge risks, but only as part of the press conference."She said it remains "too soon to act, but (the) Fed needs to show that it is awake at the wheel."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Trump Bank Oxford Powell Brexit 2020 Market Media

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

2 minutes ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

31 minutes ago

US developing vaccine against deadly China virus: ..

31 minutes ago

Indian occupying forces launch search operation in ..

32 minutes ago

Johnson Discussed US 'Deal of Century' for Mideast ..

32 minutes ago

Trump calls Mideast plan a 'big step towards peace ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.