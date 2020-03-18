UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Pandemic Takes Toll On Americans' Mental Health With Stress, Job Losses - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Virus Pandemic Takes Toll on Americans' Mental Health With Stress, Job Losses - Poll

More than one in five Americans say their mental health has declined in the past week as the novel coronavirus takes a worsening toll on daily life, with job layoffs and many workers required to telework, a newly published Axos/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) More than one in five Americans say their mental health has declined in the past week as the novel coronavirus takes a worsening toll on daily life, with job layoffs and many workers required to telework, a newly published Axos/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

"The findings reflect something between a panic and a 'national malaise,' manifesting in anxiety and uncertainty but also 'psychological dissonance," Ipsos US Public Affairs President Cliff Young said in a press release summarizing the poll.

Among the respondents, 22 percent said their mental health had gotten worse, and 29 percent said their emotional well-being was taking a hit during the past week, the release said.

The survey caught Americans in transition as they start to change their behavior.

While most said they're concerned, 56 percent still reported going out to eat in the past week - a number certain to change as several US states have shuttered all restaurants and bars by limiting service to take-out orders, the release said.

In addition, some basic social conventions have changed, with 64 percent saying they have stopped shaking hands and 93 percent saying they have begun frequently washing their hands with soap and water, the release added.

Moreover, nearly half (46 percent) had either skipped or declined to attend large gatherings in the past week, according to the poll.

On the employment front, one in 10 Americans said their business has been closed entirely, one in five have been told to shift to teleconferencing and one in four is finding it harder to do their job, the poll revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Water Job Young All Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

17 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

21 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar imposes ban on shop ..

1 minute ago

WTI Crude Falls Below $24 Per Barrel to Lowest Sin ..

1 minute ago

Shopping centers, restaurants, OPD at hospitals cl ..

1 minute ago

PTI leadership discusses strategy for Hazara provi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.