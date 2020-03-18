Virus Pandemic Takes Toll on Americans' Mental Health With Stress, Job Losses - Poll

More than one in five Americans say their mental health has declined in the past week as the novel coronavirus takes a worsening toll on daily life, with job layoffs and many workers required to telework, a newly published Axos/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) More than one in five Americans say their mental health has declined in the past week as the novel coronavirus takes a worsening toll on daily life, with job layoffs and many workers required to telework, a newly published Axos/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

"The findings reflect something between a panic and a 'national malaise,' manifesting in anxiety and uncertainty but also 'psychological dissonance," Ipsos US Public Affairs President Cliff Young said in a press release summarizing the poll.

Among the respondents, 22 percent said their mental health had gotten worse, and 29 percent said their emotional well-being was taking a hit during the past week, the release said.

The survey caught Americans in transition as they start to change their behavior.

While most said they're concerned, 56 percent still reported going out to eat in the past week - a number certain to change as several US states have shuttered all restaurants and bars by limiting service to take-out orders, the release said.

In addition, some basic social conventions have changed, with 64 percent saying they have stopped shaking hands and 93 percent saying they have begun frequently washing their hands with soap and water, the release added.

Moreover, nearly half (46 percent) had either skipped or declined to attend large gatherings in the past week, according to the poll.

On the employment front, one in 10 Americans said their business has been closed entirely, one in five have been told to shift to teleconferencing and one in four is finding it harder to do their job, the poll revealed.