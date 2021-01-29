UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Pushes French Economy Into Deep Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:28 PM

Virus pushes French economy into deep recession

French economy plunged into a deep recession last year as the coronavirus pandemic slashed total output by 8.3 percent, official figures showed Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :French economy plunged into a deep recession last year as the coronavirus pandemic slashed total output by 8.3 percent, official figures showed Friday.

The figures were however slightly better than the 9.0 percent shrinkage initially indicated by the official statistics office INSEE as France suffered less in the latter part of the year from a second coronavirus lockdown.

The French economy contracted by a relatively modest 1.3 percent in the last three months of 2020.

The government for its part had estimated the economy would shrink by a much worse 11 percent for the year.

During the second virus lockdown later in the year "the loss of economic activity was much more modest than that of the first round in March-May 2020," INSEE said.

But in the fourth quarter alone, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was down 5.0 percent compared with fourth quarter 2019, it noted.

The French economy grew 1.5 percent in 2019, putting it among the best performers in Europe, but the downturn last year marks its worst recession since World War II.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France 2019 2020 World War From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

3 minutes ago

Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in aval ..

3 minutes ago

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

10 minutes ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

10 minutes ago

WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-ze ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.