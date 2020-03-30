UrduPoint.com
Virus To Shrink German 2020 GDP By 2.8-5.4%: Top Economists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Virus to shrink German 2020 GDP by 2.8-5.4%: top economists

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will slash German 2020 economic output by 2.8 to 5.4 percent before a rebound next year, a panel of economists who advise the government said Monday.

"The German economy will shrink significantly in 2020," the so-called "Wise Men" expert panel said, with the exact size of the impact "depending on the extent and duration of the health policy measures and the subsequent recovery".

