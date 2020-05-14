UrduPoint.com
Virus Will Cost Global Insurance Sector $203 Billion: Lloyd's

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:03 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The deadly coronavirus outbreak will cost the global insurance industry about $203 billion, the Lloyd's of London insurance market forecast on Thursday.

"The estimated 2020 underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of COVID-19 are approximately $107 billion, on par with some of the biggest major claims years for the industry, such as when catastrophic windstorms have struck" in 2005 and 2017, it said in a statement.

"In addition, unlike other events, the industry will also experience falls in investment portfolios of an estimated $96 billion, bringing the total projected loss to the insurance industry to $203 billion."

