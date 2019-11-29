VIS assigns IER of Rajby Industries

(@imziishan)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Initial Entity Ratings (IER) of single A Minus/A-Two to Rajby Industries

Long-term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors.

Short term rating of "A-2" indicates good certainty of timely payment, sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals. Access to capital markets is good and risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Friday.

Rajby Industries belongs to the Rajby Group of Companies which has extensive experience in the textile sector (over 4 decades) and has been operating in the denim manufacturing business since 1988.