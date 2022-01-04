UrduPoint.com

VIS Assigns IER To Crestex

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 06:43 PM

VIS assigns IER to Crestex

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A minus/A-two) to The Crescent Textile Mills Limited. The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A minus/A-two) to The Crescent Textile Mills Limited. The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments coupled with sound liquidity and company fundamentals. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The ratings assigned to Crestex take into account the company being the flagship company of Crescent Group. The ratings incorporate diversification of revenue stream into spinning, weaving and made-up segments; however, the reliance on spinning still remains significant.

Therefore, ratings factor in high criticality and competitive intensity for spinning segment along with volatility in cotton prices which translate into moderate to high business risk profile.

On the other hand, holistically business risk profile of the textile industry is supported by stable and growing demand prospects. Based upon projected capex in the next two fiscal years, the company has planned to reduce its reliance on procurement of fabric from open market on account of capacity enhancement of both weaving and stitching divisions. The ratings incorporate impact of Currency fluctuations on imported raw material and any adverse changes in regulatory duties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company May Market Textile Cotton From Industry Crescent Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 4 Jan 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 4 Jan 2022

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 AIOU awards 85 PhD, 630 MPhil degrees in 2021

AIOU awards 85 PhD, 630 MPhil degrees in 2021

2 minutes ago
 JKNF seeks UNSC intervention to help resolve Kashm ..

JKNF seeks UNSC intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute

2 minutes ago
 Over 9000 vehicles challaned during 15-day drive

Over 9000 vehicles challaned during 15-day drive

5 minutes ago
 Seven-day anti-polio campaign in Peshawar from Jan ..

Seven-day anti-polio campaign in Peshawar from January 24: DC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.