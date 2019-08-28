VIS assigns IER to MSPI

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B minus/A-two to Mehboob Steel Pipe Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B minus/A-two to Mehboob Steel Pipe Industry

The medium to long-term rating of "BBB-" denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable and sufficient protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of "A-2" denotes good certainty of timely repayment, sound liquidity factors and good company's fundamentals. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Wednesday.

MSPI manufactures MS Steel tubes and pipes for various industries with annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tons per annum. Shareholding of the firm is mainly vested with the sponsoring family of four real brothers which are actively involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company.