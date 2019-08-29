VIS assigns IER to Sania Enterprises

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings (IER) of triple B minus/A-three to Sania Enterprises, a proprietorship concern

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings (IER) of triple B minus/A-three to Sania Enterprises, a proprietorship concern.

The medium to long-term rating of 'BBB-' denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable and sufficient protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy, said a press release on Thursday.

The short-term rating of 'A-3' denotes timely payment of obligations coupled with satisfactory liquidity and other protection factors. Risk factors are larger and subject to more variation. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

SE is primarily engaged in the business of transportation services in Pakistan with a fleet of more than 80 buses and 15 terminals in several cities of the country.

The firm generated revenue growth during last three years mainly through increased seat capacity utilization on different routes which impacted profit positively.

The firm replaces old buses after completion of five years and purchases new ones to maintain quality standards. Since tickets are sold on cash basis, trade receivables continue to remain modest.

The firm utilizes long term financial lease for the purchase of new vehicles while working capital requirements are fulfilled from internal cash flows of the firm.

Debt leverage and gearing indicators increased during fiscal year 2017-18 on account of higher utilization of long term debt while liquidity indicators and coverages remained modest.

The ratings are dependent upon maintenance of current capitalizationlevel while any significant drawings can negatively impact the ratings.