VIS assigns initial ratings to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B/A-Two to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited. O-utlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The long term rating of `BBB' signifies adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient. Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

The short term rating of `A-2' signifies good certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small, said press release on Monday.

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, AIHPL is principally involved in the manufacturing and sale of copper rod, copper wires and cables.

The assigned ratings incorporate AIHPL's market position as one of the leading market players in the copper cable industry along with adequate liquidity and profitability indicators.

Ratings also reflect extensive experience of sponsors, diversified product portfolio and state-of-the art manufacturing technology that provides competitive edge to the company. business risk profile is underpinned by growing demand for wires and cables and increased focusof the government to document the informal sector.