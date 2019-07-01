UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns Initial Ratings To Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:37 PM

VIS assigns initial ratings to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B/A-Two to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B/A-Two to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited. O-utlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The long term rating of `BBB' signifies adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient. Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

The short term rating of `A-2' signifies good certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small, said press release on Monday.

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, AIHPL is principally involved in the manufacturing and sale of copper rod, copper wires and cables.

The assigned ratings incorporate AIHPL's market position as one of the leading market players in the copper cable industry along with adequate liquidity and profitability indicators.

Ratings also reflect extensive experience of sponsors, diversified product portfolio and state-of-the art manufacturing technology that provides competitive edge to the company. business risk profile is underpinned by growing demand for wires and cables and increased focusof the government to document the informal sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Sale Hub Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

10 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

25 minutes ago

DP World acquires Topaz for an enterprise value of ..

25 minutes ago

National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadma ..

25 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

27 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.