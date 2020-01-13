UrduPoint.com
VIS Assigns Initial Ratings To Suraj Cotton Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

VIS assigns initial ratings to Suraj Cotton Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A plus/A-one to Suraj Cotton Mills Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A plus/A-one to Suraj Cotton Mills Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of A plus denotes good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy, said a press release on Monday.

The short-term rating of A minus denotes high certainty of timely payments coupled with excellent liquidity and good fundamental protection factors. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

SCML consists of four operating units of integrated spinning and weaving facilities at different locations.

Majority of the shareholding is held by its associated company and sponsoring family.

The ratings assigned reflect positive trajectory of sales, supported by augmentation in margins emanating from operational efficiencies and economies of scale.

The ratings also incorporate sound liquidity profile, adequate coverages and comfortable leverage indicators. However, the ratingsremained constrained by vulnerability of spinning sector to raw material prices and any adverse changes in regulatory duties. Further, corporate governance framework has room for improvement.

