VIS assigns IR to Crescent Bahuman Ltd

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Initial Entity Ratings (IER) of A Minus/A-Two to Crescent Bahuman Limited.

The long term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-2" denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said press release on Friday.

CBL is an export-oriented, vertically integrated denim fabric and garment manufacturing company. The customer base of the company mainly includes Levi Strauss & Co.

, Express LLC, Realteks Tekstil, Dressmann AS, Jeans Collection and Grotto SPA.

CBL was established as a joint venture between the Crescent Group and Greenwood Mills - U.S-based fabric manufacturing company - in 1995, however, the business incurred losses amidst U.S. sanctions between 1998 and 2000. Subsequently, the venture was dissolved and an extensive restructuring was carried out in 2001, whereby the Crescent Group assumed full ownership of the business. Shareholding of the company is mainly vested with the members of sponsoring family, associated companies, and International Finance Corporation.