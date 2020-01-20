UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns IR To RYK Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

VIS assigns IR to RYK Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A /A-two to RYK Mills Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A /A-two to RYK Mills Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of `A' signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Monday.

RYK is a part of RYK Group that was established in 2007.

RYK has two wholly owned subsidiaries namely Alliance Sugar Mills (Private) Limited and SW Sugar Mills Limited. The cumulative sugarcane crushing capacity of the group stands at over 38,000 tons per day (tpd) along with 30 MW of bagasse-based independent power generation unit.

The assigned ratings take into account sponsors led experienced management, scalable sugarcane crushing operations and diversification into power generation business which provides some cushion against the cyclicality of sugar sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Alliance May

Recent Stories

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam ..

5 minutes ago

Hub71 launches programme to assist startups with A ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistani delegation to meet FATF body this month

36 minutes ago

All options to be used against Indian aggression: ..

39 minutes ago

The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

48 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.