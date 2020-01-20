VIS assigns IR to RYK Mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A /A-two to RYK Mills Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of `A' signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Monday.

RYK is a part of RYK Group that was established in 2007.

RYK has two wholly owned subsidiaries namely Alliance Sugar Mills (Private) Limited and SW Sugar Mills Limited. The cumulative sugarcane crushing capacity of the group stands at over 38,000 tons per day (tpd) along with 30 MW of bagasse-based independent power generation unit.

The assigned ratings take into account sponsors led experienced management, scalable sugarcane crushing operations and diversification into power generation business which provides some cushion against the cyclicality of sugar sector.