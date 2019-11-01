VIS assigns IR to Z.A. Corporation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B/A-two to Z.A. Corporation (Pvt.) Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of `BBB' denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable protection factors. Moreover, risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy, said a press release on Friday.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said press release.

ZAC is a newly established medium-sized spinning unit located in Faisalabad. Shareholding of the company is vested with Sheikh Danish Ali who is actively involved in day to day affairs of the company.