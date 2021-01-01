UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns Positive Outlook To MQR Of ABL-AMCL

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:13 PM

VIS assigns positive outlook to MQR of ABL-AMCL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the management quality rating of ABL Assets Management Company at AM-Two-double plus.The medium to long-term rating of 'AM2++' exhibits very good management characteristics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the management quality rating of ABL Assets Management Company at AM-Two-double plus.The medium to long-term rating of 'AM2++' exhibits very good management characteristics. Outlook on the assigned rating has been revised from stable to positive.

The previous rating action was announced on Dec.31, 2019, said release on Friday.

The assigned rating derives strength from continuity in strong sponsor profile, adequate control functions, and sound governance framework as reflected by professional management team, satisfactory board oversight along with a comprehensive risk management and control framework.

The rating incorporates slight increase in market share of the company. However, growth largely remains manifested in corporate portfolio.

The rating draws comfort from the company's focus towards marketing collaboration with parent bank, expansion of geographic footprint in the South, strengthening and strategic allocation of sales force, enhancement of customer base through digital initiatives, and establishmentof Islamic Dedicated Saving Centers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank 2019 Allied Bank Limited Market From Share

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre reverberating with Emirati ..

46 minutes ago

Eight Bosnians die in suspected gas poisoning

28 minutes ago

Dozens Arrested at Minneapolis Protests Against Po ..

30 minutes ago

Record-setting Kubacki soars to Four Hills win in ..

30 minutes ago

Dr. Fateh Mari appointed as VC of Sindh Agricultur ..

30 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 operating in six districts of GB: DG R ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.