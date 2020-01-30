UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns Rating To Proposed TFC Instrument Of Saqadat Limited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

VIS assigns rating to proposed TFC Instrument of Saqadat Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary instrument rating of single single A to the proposed secured, privately placed, term finance certificates of Sadaqat Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary instrument rating of single single A to the proposed secured, privately placed, term finance certificates of Sadaqat Limited.

Previously planned long-term Islamic Certificates (Sukuk) issue has been abandoned. The medium to long-term rating of 'A' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Rating would be finalized upon review of signed legal documents, said press release on Thursday.

SL is one of the well-known value-added textile units operating from Faisalabad. The company is mainly involved in manufacturing and export of a wide range of home textile products and holds nearly 5% - 7% market share of annual bed ware exports.

The assigned ratings take into account experience of sponsoring family in the textile industry, healthy growth in sales and profits on account of higher demand for existing made-ups and addition of new garments and knitting capacities. Being primarily an export oriented company, rupee devaluation has positively impacted profitability.

The ratings also take into account adequate debt service coverage andliquidity profile, however, debt leverage has increased due to higher trade & other payable and increased utilization of debt for working capital and capex requirements despite enhanced equity base.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Company May Market Textile Family From Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

26 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

51 minutes ago

South Sudan, Russia Intend to Sign Memorandum on O ..

5 minutes ago

2020 will be year of better services: DG Nursing

5 minutes ago

Incinerator needed in Multan for safe disposal of ..

5 minutes ago

Father, son electrocuted, baby girl burnt alive in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.