VIS assigns rating to proposed TFC Instrument of Saqadat Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary instrument rating of single single A to the proposed secured, privately placed, term finance certificates of Sadaqat Limited.

Previously planned long-term Islamic Certificates (Sukuk) issue has been abandoned. The medium to long-term rating of 'A' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Rating would be finalized upon review of signed legal documents, said press release on Thursday.

SL is one of the well-known value-added textile units operating from Faisalabad. The company is mainly involved in manufacturing and export of a wide range of home textile products and holds nearly 5% - 7% market share of annual bed ware exports.

The assigned ratings take into account experience of sponsoring family in the textile industry, healthy growth in sales and profits on account of higher demand for existing made-ups and addition of new garments and knitting capacities. Being primarily an export oriented company, rupee devaluation has positively impacted profitability.

The ratings also take into account adequate debt service coverage andliquidity profile, however, debt leverage has increased due to higher trade & other payable and increased utilization of debt for working capital and capex requirements despite enhanced equity base.