VIS Assigns Star Rankings To FHS Fund In Open-end Stock Funds Category

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

VIS assigns star rankings to FHS Fund in open-end stock funds category

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Star Rankings to First Habib Stock Fund in open stock funds category.

The rating agency assessed the fund performance rankings of open-end stock funds for the one, three and five year periods ended June 30th, 2019, said a press release on Monday.

This peer group includes only those funds having fund size of less than Rupees one billion as of June 30th, 2019. A three-year and 5-year rankings are based on weighted average performance over the performance horizon and only include those funds which have completed the full term.

Following are the star rankings for period end June 30, 2019: Category : Open-end Stock Fund Rs. 1b in Size Performance period 1, 3 & 5 years Rankings: First Habib Stock Fund 1-year ranking: MFR 3-Star (Previous December 31st, 2018: MFR 3-Star) 3-year ranking: MFR 3-Star (Previous December 31st, 2018: MFR 3-Star) 5-year ranking: MFR 4-Star (Previous December 31st, 2018: MFR 3-Star)

