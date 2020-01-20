UrduPoint.com
VIS Credit Rating Co. Reaffirms FSR Of ABL-IIF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

VIS Credit Rating Co. reaffirms FSR of ABL-IIF

VIS Credit rating Company has reaffirmed Fund Stability Rating of ABL Islamic Income Fund at single A (f)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit rating Company has reaffirmed Fund Stability Rating of ABL Islamic Income Fund at single A (f)).

The previous rating action was announced on January 16, 2019, said a press release on Monday.

Rating of the fund takes into account asset allocation requisites and credit quality exposures limits. Net assets of the fund decreased to Rs 3.7 billion at the end of fiscal year 2018-19 from Rs 5.01 of fiscal year 2017-18.

