VIS Credit Rating Co. suspends IR issued by SNPCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the instrument ratings of single A assigned to the Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Limited and Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Phase-II (Pvt.

) Limited with immediate effect.

The action has been taken due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.The ratings would be reassessed as and when the required information was available.

The previous rating action was announced on Nov.15, 2018, said press release on Monday.