UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Credit Rating Co. Suspends IR Issued By SNPCL

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:19 PM

VIS Credit Rating Co. suspends IR issued by SNPCL

VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the instrument ratings of single A assigned to the Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Limited and Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Phase-II (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the instrument ratings of single A assigned to the Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Limited and Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Phase-II (Pvt.

) Limited with immediate effect.

The action has been taken due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.The ratings would be reassessed as and when the required information was available.

The previous rating action was announced on Nov.15, 2018, said press release on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Company 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

31 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.