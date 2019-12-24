VIS Credit Rating Company assigns first ISG-ES Grading

International Industries Limited,in a global first, has been assigned an Investment Strength, Governance, Environment and Social (ISG-ES) Grading of ISG-ES 2, signifying strong investment prospects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :International Industries Limited,in a global first, has been assigned an Investment Strength, Governance, Environment and Social (ISG-ES) Grading of ISG-ES 2, signifying strong investment prospects.

ISG-ES Grading is aimed at promoting cross-border investments amongst the countries along the Belt and Road Initiative. This grading is an assessment of the company's performance in four key areas, providing an aggregate evaluation of investment strength, corporate governance, environmental accountability and social responsibility of an institution, said press release on Tuesday.

IIL's IS Grading has been assessed as 'strong'.

The IS Grading built on a strong assessment on corporate positioning' and financial performance and moderate assessment on Business Risk and 'Industry Risk'. The IS Grading is particularly supported by IIL's Corporate Positioning, which takes into account the Company's dominant market positioning and prominent brand recall, relative to other domestic producers.

Furthermore, IIL's strong financial performance, over the years, has translated in relatively higher wealth generation for investors vis-a-vis other companies in the industry. Conversely, the IS Grading is subdued by the overall assessment of economic risk in Pakistan and business and industry risk factors.