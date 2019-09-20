UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Credit Rating Company Assigns IER To Indus Lyallpur Co.

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:36 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to Indus Lyallpur Co.

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings to Indus Lyallpur Company Limited at triple B plus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings to Indus Lyallpur Company Limited at triple B plus/A-two.

Long-term rating of "BBB+" denotes good credit quality and reasonable and sufficient protection factors. Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

Short Term Rating of "A-2" signifies good certainty of timely payment, sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals. Access to capital markets is good.

Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Friday.

Assigned ratings to ILCL incorporate the company's association with Indus Group of companies which has an established track record in the textile sector and has strong financial profile.

Ratings also take into account high business risk profile due to cyclical and competitive nature of the local spinning industry.

However business risk profile is supported by favorable government policies and demand dynamics in the backdrop of ongoing expansion in the value added segment.

ILCL operates through a manufacturing facility located in Faisalabad with 24,960 spindles installed. Over the last two years, the company has been operating at high utilization levels.

Capacity utilization is planned to be increased significantly through addition of 14,500 European ring frames which is forecasted to enhance current installed capacity of yarn by 50%.

The expansion project is expected to be operational by February 2020.

Around two-third of the project cost is being funded through concessionary rate LTFF borrowings while the remaining is planned to be funded through internal capital generation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Company February 2020 Market Textile Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.