VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to Rizwan Enterprises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Initial Entity Ratings (IERs) of A minus/A-two to Rizwan Enterprises (RE).

Long-term rating of A minus reflects good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Short-term rating of A-2 signifies good certainty of timely payment, sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals, and good access to capital markets. Risk factors are small.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Tuesday.

Rizwan Enterprises is a moderate size partnership engaged in manufacture and sale of textile products. Majority of company's sales are exported and comprise fabric while made-ups represent a small proportion of revenues.

The assigned ratings derive strength from RE's long experience in itsbusiness segment, strong growth momentum in sales and profitability and adequate business risk profile.