VIS Credit Rating Company Assigns IER To Yunus Textile

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:03 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to Yunus Textile

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of double A Minus/A-One Plus to Yunus Textile Mills Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of double A Minus/A-One Plus to Yunus Textile Mills Limited.

The long-term rating of "AA-" denotes high credit quality and strong protection factors. Risk is modest but may vary from time to time because of economic conditions. Short-term rating of "A-1+" signifies high certainty of timely payment. The short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and/or access to alternative sources of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings reflect company's leading market position, vertically integrated operations, diversified balance sheet, favorable business risk dynamics and strong financial risk profile. Ratings also reflect strong sponsor profile with YTML being a wholly owned subsidiary of YB Holdings (Pvt.) Limited.

Yunus Brother's Group has robust financial profile with diversified presence in sectors including power generation, building materials, real estate, textile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and automotive sectors.

Ratings remain dependent on maintaining strong financial profile and low leveraged capital structure.

