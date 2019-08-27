UrduPoint.com
VIS Credit Rating Company Assigns IR To FFBL

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:58 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial long-term entity rating of single "A" and short-term rating of "A-One" to Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial long-term entity rating of single "A" and short-term rating of "A-One" to Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL).

Long-term rating of "A+" denotes good credit quality and adequate protection factors; risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short term rating of "A-1" signifies high certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

With Headquarters in Islamabad, FFBL is the sole domestic producer of di-ammonium phosphate fertilizer. It is also the only producer and marketer of granular form urea in contrast to widely marketed "prilled" variant. FFBL enjoys leadership in DAP fertilizers with market share of 30.7% and is Pakistan's 4th largest producer of urea. Fauji Foundation and its subsidiary Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited hold majority shareholding in FFBL.

Both FFC and FFBL market their products under one umbrella brand "Sona", which has wide recognition among the farmers' community.

DAP segment represents around three-fourth of the company's overall revenues. Seasonality in DAP sales is more pronounced than urea sales resulting in a seasonal liquidity cycle for the company.

The assigned ratings incorporate strong financial profile and business acumen of FFBL's major sponsors FFC and FF. Rating also reflect FFBL's leading market position in DAP business, diversified business risk profile and strong corporate governance infrastructure.

Ratings also take into account existing financial profile where elevated leverage indicators (to fund long-term investments on balance sheet) and modest coverages are a rating constraint. Gradual improvement in DAP business dynamics, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) settlement and improvement in financial performance of subsidiaries is expected to improve financial profile over the rating horizon.

Ratings remain dependent on timely GIDC settlement and materializationof projected dividend income from investments while reprofiling of long-term debt in line with projected cash flows would be an important rating consideration.

