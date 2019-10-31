VIS Credit Rating Company maintains ER of Aisha Steel Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings of single A minus/A-two to Aisha Steel Mills Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings of single A minus/A-two to Aisha Steel Mills Limited

Long term entity rating of "A-" reflects good credit quality, adequate protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

Short Term Rating of "A-2" indicates good certainty of timely payment, sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals. Access to capital markets is good. Previous rating action was announced on October 2, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The assigned ratings to ASL are underpinned by demonstrated support of the Company's major sponsor, Arif Habib Group. Ratings also incorporate existing industry structure whereby ASL is amongst the only 2 local players in the flat steel industry.