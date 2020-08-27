UrduPoint.com
VIS Credit Rating IR Of BBB+ A-2 To SLPL

Thu 27th August 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial rating of triple B plus/single A-two to Shafi Lifestyle (Pvt.) Limited. The long-term rating signifies adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient.

Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy. Short term rating of 'A-2' depicts good certainty of timely payment. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound with good access to capital markets. Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable, said release on Thursday.

SLPL is a growing player in Pakistan's footwear export market with an estimated market share of around 8.5% in the country's footwear export.

The assigned ratings incorporate SLPL's adequate business risk profile, improving market position and financial profile on the back of continuous capacity additions and focus on value addition.

Ratings also take into account Company's low leveraged capital structure and improving cash flows. However, working capital requirements are extensive and have currently been funded through related party funding support. Going forward, leverage indicators are expected to increase but are expected to remain within manageable levels. Ratings also draw comfort from SLPL's association with Shafi Group of Companies which has a diversified business risk profile and extensive experience in the leather sector.

