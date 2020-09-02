VIS Credit Rating suspends ER ARCPL

VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of single A minus/A-two assigned to Al-Rahim Trading Co. (Pvt.) Limited , with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of single A minus/A-two assigned to Al-Rahim Trading Co. (Pvt.) Limited , with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the required information is available. The previous rating action was announced on February 28, 2019, said release on Wednesday.